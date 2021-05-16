Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Can Kılıç

What Should I Cook Today

Can Kılıç
Can Kılıç
  • Save
What Should I Cook Today menu food website mobile ui clean
Download color palette

Hi all,
This is a small website project I did during the pandemic lockdown. I think it will give an idea to people who are constantly thinking about what to cook at home. Currently only in Turkish.
Please visit https://nepisirsem.site.

Thanks,
Can

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Can Kılıç
Can Kılıç

More by Can Kılıç

View profile
    • Like