Be A Treehugger

Become a treehugger. Love nature and everything it does for us. It gives us food, shelter, water. It gives us life. But we re not treating it as we should. Instead of trying to protect its precious ecosystems which are vital to our survival, we are destroying for short-term wealth. How long do we think we can keep this up? What will happen when all the forests die. It’s time to put things in prespective.