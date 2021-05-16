Alexander Tolstov

Billionaire's Stand

Billionaire's Stand billionare conormcgregor foundation crypto pexelart pixel nftart nft illustration vector tolstovbrand
My first nft art on foundation:)

Series - Billionaire's Stand.
Conor McGregor's iconic stance in his glorious performance 😎
illustration on foundation

