Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan

Covid-19 Response: Financial Tracking Web App - UX/UI

Dan
Dan
  • Save
Covid-19 Response: Financial Tracking Web App - UX/UI finance analytics landing page daily ui ui ux clean track monitor financial dashboard covid19
Download color palette

Emergency Appeal Financial Tracking web app. COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project to help the country prevent, detect, and respond to the disease.

Dan
Dan

More by Dan

View profile
    • Like