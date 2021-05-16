Peponi dribbble

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Project to redesign local travel web called Peponi.
The main goals are:
1. To structurize the journey.
Previously no clear structure and hierarchy.
With new design, user will have destination page -> product page which grouped into trip categories (for different market and purpose).
2. To make the contents richer.
Previously photos shown not attractively and product information not grouped properly.
With new design, more photos shown in a very attractive way. Product information structured and grouped better (have highlights place a package will visit).
For more detailed about this project, feel free to reach me.
Hire me to upgrade your web/app to elevate your business.