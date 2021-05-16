Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Peponi dribbble

Peponi dribbble mobile ui mobile ui app web ux design
Project to redesign local travel web called Peponi.

The main goals are:
1. To structurize the journey.
Previously no clear structure and hierarchy.
With new design, user will have destination page -> product page which grouped into trip categories (for different market and purpose).

2. To make the contents richer.
Previously photos shown not attractively and product information not grouped properly.
With new design, more photos shown in a very attractive way. Product information structured and grouped better (have highlights place a package will visit).

For more detailed about this project, feel free to reach me.

Posted on May 16, 2021
