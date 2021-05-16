Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Raju Husen ✪

BOOKIE V2

Raju Husen ✪
Raju Husen ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
BOOKIE V2 responsive design 2021 trend modern ui clean minimal mobileappdesign travel uiuxdesign ui uiux mobile ui mobile app mobile ui kit interface booking room hotel booking app hotel booking hotel
BOOKIE V2 responsive design 2021 trend modern ui clean minimal mobileappdesign travel uiuxdesign ui uiux mobile ui mobile app mobile ui kit interface booking room hotel booking app hotel booking hotel
BOOKIE V2 responsive design 2021 trend modern ui clean minimal mobileappdesign travel uiuxdesign ui uiux mobile ui mobile app mobile ui kit interface booking room hotel booking app hotel booking hotel
BOOKIE V2 responsive design 2021 trend modern ui clean minimal mobileappdesign travel uiuxdesign ui uiux mobile ui mobile app mobile ui kit interface booking room hotel booking app hotel booking hotel
Download color palette
  1. Bookie UI v2 01.png
  2. Bookie UI v2 04.png
  3. Bookie UI v2 02.png
  4. Bookie UI v2 03.png

BOOKIE V2

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
BOOKIE V2

Overview:

BOOKIE is a user-friendly Hotel booking app it is a hybrid app so you can easily use on Android or iPhone. It includes 43 stunning iPhone X screens to make your design flow simple. Compatible with Figma & XD

BOOKIE is also highly customizable, well layered, vector, and organized. It's the ultimate tool for your next successful app!

✨43 Premium Quality iOS App Screens

✨Simple and Modern Design

✨BOOKIE V2 Updated

✨Well Organized & Layered

✨Works in Figma

✨Easy to use & Customizable

Get The Kit
Bookie v2

Dribbble | UI8 | Uplabs | Instagram | Facebook

Raju Husen ✪
Raju Husen ✪
Creating user interface for real products.
Hire Me

More by Raju Husen ✪

View profile
    • Like