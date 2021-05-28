Basov: UI/UX Design
OVOU and Eco

OVOU and Eco minimalistic minimalism elegant save contact ui web tree savetrees trees black virtual card share contact smartcard digital plastic ovou ecofriendly eco
Make Better Connections with your Digital Business Card.

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Card pack with mobile. OVOU Smart Business
