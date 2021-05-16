Crejo - Learning

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers,
We are super stoked to have collaborated with team Crejo.fun, A Bangalore based startup - helping children (ages 4 - 14) unlock their hidden creative potential through curiosity, fun experiments and learning by doing.
Huge shout out to Team Crejo, Vikas, Ankit and the entire Crejo team and the Liquidink Design team - Rae, Dhruv, Sakshi, Sneha in developing the brand Identity, Visual language, product design, web and mobile experience.
Here is the link to the web experience
Crejo.fun