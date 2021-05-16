Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crejo - Learning

Crejo - Learning

Liquidink Design
Liquidink Design
Crejo - Learning visual language ux ui productdesign identitydesign creative non academic experiementation learning curiosity potential discovering explore elearning
Hello Dribbblers,
We are super stoked to have collaborated with team Crejo.fun, A Bangalore based startup - helping children (ages 4 - 14) unlock their hidden creative potential through curiosity, fun experiments and learning by doing.

Huge shout out to Team Crejo, Vikas, Ankit and the entire Crejo team and the Liquidink Design team - Rae, Dhruv, Sakshi, Sneha in developing the brand Identity, Visual language, product design, web and mobile experience.

Here is the link to the web experience
Crejo.fun

Liquidink Design
Liquidink Design
