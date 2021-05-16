Clean and Minimal Flat Design Illustration, Vector Drawing

DAY 33

If you want to explore yourself and your artistic expression, you need to make a new step.

A new step is a new try. Be willing to try different things, and step into the undiscovered world of art. Only then will you taste real art.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.

