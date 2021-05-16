Arnold C. Gutierrez

Daily UI 011 | Flash message

Daily UI 011 | Flash message minimalism interface ui uiux ui design website design webdesign appuidesign flash messages flash message appdesign app design experience design uidesigns dailyui uiuxdesign adobe xd uxdesign uidesigner uidesign
KISS - Keep It Simple, Stupid 🥰

When I'm designing UI I still keep it simple as possible, as simplicity guarantees the greatest levels of user acceptance and interaction. Cheers! 🥂

Behance: www.behance.net/arnoldguttz

