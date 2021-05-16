Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paresh Srichandan

Financial Product Landing Page (dark Mode)

Paresh Srichandan
Paresh Srichandan
  • Save
Financial Product Landing Page (dark Mode) darkmode branding design finance fintech design crypto wallet vector illustration product design webdesign uiux designinspiration minimalistic minimal
Download color palette

Hi Folks!

Here is my recent design Smart Card landing page (dark mode) Design Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Press “L” and shower some love.
Want to see more projects?
Visit my profile and remember to follow us!
www.behance.net/pareshsrichandan
www.instagram.com/pareshsrichandan

Paresh Srichandan
Paresh Srichandan

More by Paresh Srichandan

View profile
    • Like