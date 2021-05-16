Retro App Mobile Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guyss👋
-
I want to share an exploration of the application concept of buying and selling retro and vintage goods, buyers / collectors who want to find unique and rare items can search through this application.
Illustration by me using Adobe Illustrator
-
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!
-
Hope you like and enjoy it!
My Icon available here: Icon Finder
Check out My Portfolio on My Behance profile