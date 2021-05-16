Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aan Ragil

Retro App Mobile Design Concept

Aan Ragil
Aan Ragil
Download color palette

Hello Guyss👋
-
I want to share an exploration of the application concept of buying and selling retro and vintage goods, buyers / collectors who want to find unique and rare items can search through this application.

Illustration by me using Adobe Illustrator
-
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!
-
Hope you like and enjoy it!

Aan Ragil
Aan Ragil

