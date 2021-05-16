Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Modern Sofa

My inspiration was to create a modern sofa that is supposed to stand out from the rest and be worthy for a king.
The design was finalized after following an understanding of modern design trends.
I wanted to create a sofa where there is flow in the design of the outer structure that does not interfere with the comfort and enhances the elegance.

Posted on May 16, 2021
