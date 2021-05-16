Trending designs to inspire you
My inspiration was to create a modern sofa that is supposed to stand out from the rest and be worthy for a king.
The design was finalized after following an understanding of modern design trends.
I wanted to create a sofa where there is flow in the design of the outer structure that does not interfere with the comfort and enhances the elegance.