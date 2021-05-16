Maulana Farhan Najib

Plant Care Mobile App Design Concept

Plant Care Mobile App Design Concept plant store plant shop camera recognition scan scanner green app plants plant guide planting mobile app design mobile app farming plant care plant app plant
Hello Guys 👋

This is my design concept about a Plant Care App.
You can find tips and guidelines for caring for plants and also you can buy your favorite plants
What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
