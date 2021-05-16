Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tarik Zukic

Landing Page - Chops Express

Chops is a small restaurant that serves asian food and is located in Everett WA. They have 4.5 stars on yelp and are a community favoret. Currently they do not have a website but would benefit from one this is my fist concept for them and I'm looking for some feed back.

Posted on May 16, 2021
