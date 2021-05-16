Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prakriti Verma

Search in Mobile App
The search screens were designed according to the user's requirement. Sections like Trending Now and Popular helps users to find the option to watch which reduces the load from users. Loader is added with quotes that are relevant to the user's interest.

