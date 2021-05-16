Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marqtwinn Creations

Crypto + NFT Exchange Concept

Marqtwinn Creations
Marqtwinn Creations
  • Save
Crypto + NFT Exchange Concept dogecoin ethereum bitcoin product design investment portfolio wallet dark theme uiux crypto trade trading app cryptocurrency crypto crypto exchange crypto wallet
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Crypto Exchange App Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @marqtwinn dribble account to get lots of awesome UIs and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to marqtwinncreations@gmail.com

To know more, Follow us on Instagram

Marqtwinn Creations
Marqtwinn Creations

More by Marqtwinn Creations

View profile
    • Like