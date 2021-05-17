Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New profile design for OVOU Smart Business Card / Save contact

New profile design for OVOU Smart Business Card / Save contact minimal color palette ovou mobile design mobile app design profile page colorful exchange save contact add contact smart business card business card mockup business card design business card template colors template ui profile card
Make Better Connections with your Digital Business Card.

OVOU Smart Business Card is Here.
You are more than a phone number on a piece of paper. Instantly connect, be remembered, and let people learn more about you by using OVOU Card.
https://ovou.com/

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

