1988 Ford EA Falcon - Phase VII

1988 Ford EA Falcon - Phase VII adobe illustrator mezzotint blue australia ford car automotive vector illustration
A quick illustration to practice various shading techniques in Illustrator using a car that is about as old as I am.

This car is a Ford EA Falcon fitted with a "Phase 7" aftermarket performance kit designed by the late Wayne Draper at Phase Autos.

The "Phase VII" body decal and wheel logos were my own additions.

