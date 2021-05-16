1988 Ford EA Falcon - Phase VII

Trending designs to inspire you
A quick illustration to practice various shading techniques in Illustrator using a car that is about as old as I am.
This car is a Ford EA Falcon fitted with a "Phase 7" aftermarket performance kit designed by the late Wayne Draper at Phase Autos.
The "Phase VII" body decal and wheel logos were my own additions.