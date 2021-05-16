IM Makeup Artist

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo & Business Cards for talented Makeup Artist Ivelina.
Instructions were quite clear - logo with soft vibes to reflect the way she is working with clients.
The main shape is inspired by a cosmetic sponge. Colors and Initials were Ivelina's wishes