Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kamila Vesela

IM Makeup Artist

Kamila Vesela
Kamila Vesela
  • Save
IM Makeup Artist vector pinky makeup logodesign branding design logo
Download color palette

Logo & Business Cards for talented Makeup Artist Ivelina.
Instructions were quite clear - logo with soft vibes to reflect the way she is working with clients.
The main shape is inspired by a cosmetic sponge. Colors and Initials were Ivelina's wishes

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Kamila Vesela
Kamila Vesela

More by Kamila Vesela

View profile
    • Like