Graduate Optometrists Association

This logo is designed for Graduate optometrist, an organisation for optometrists. In this logo, there's more than meets the eye both literally and figuratively.
The logo is carefully designed to highlight the 'G' in Graduate and symbolise the eye for the optometrist. Combining both creates a great visual for the logo for Graduate optometrist.