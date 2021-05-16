Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Caritas Homecare

Caritas is a home medical care Company. Designing this logo was challenging as special focus was to be given for the feeling of 'Care'.

The logo designed symbolises a Home resembling the letter 'C' in Caritas and inside the home there is a heart which highlights the Care in the Caritas Home care which enhances the Visual experience as well as symbolises the good work that the company does.

Posted on May 16, 2021
