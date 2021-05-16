Medical Assistant App Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all,
We are living in tough times now where we need to really take care of our health and take every precaution we can to reduce risk of getting infected.
I hope you are staying at home and try to stay productive. I wanted to take a part of my weekend and work on the quick app with your meds and basic health stats like blood oxygen saturation.
---
Available for new projects!
Reach us out at ui.mufarrath98@gmail.com