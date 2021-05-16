Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Medical Assistant App Exploration

Medical Assistant App Exploration app illustration web ux ui minimal design
Hey all,

We are living in tough times now where we need to really take care of our health and take every precaution we can to reduce risk of getting infected.

I hope you are staying at home and try to stay productive. I wanted to take a part of my weekend and work on the quick app with your meds and basic health stats like blood oxygen saturation.

Posted on May 16, 2021
