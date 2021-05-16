Ali May

Clubhouse • Logo Redesign

Ali May
Ali May
  • Save
Clubhouse • Logo Redesign logo designer logo design logo design branding and identity clubhouse rebranding redesign branding alimaydidthat graphic design ali may
Download color palette

Clubhouse • Logo Redesign 🎙

‌Clubhouse is a space for casual, drop-in audio conversations—with friends and other interesting people around the world.

🧠 The logo design is inspired by audio waves I|I|I|I|I as the app is only voice-based.

— Press "L" to support my design 💖

Available for logo design and branding projects:
📧 contact@alimaydidthat.com
🌐 ALIMAYDIDTHAT.COM
Instagram | Behance | Twitter

Ali May
Ali May

More by Ali May

View profile
    • Like