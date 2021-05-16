Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Folk,
Here is my new work "Store Management Mobile App".
I make this concept for the management a shop inventory. Big Shopping Mall and big stores have own software . But in a small shop or stores are not able to maintain such kind of expensive App or software.
Here is a solution from me , This app can be use in any mobile phone. And its easy to use for any people.
Hope You like it.
