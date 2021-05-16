Murad Hossain 🔥
ITO Team

Store Management Mobile App

Murad Hossain 🔥
ITO Team
Murad Hossain 🔥 for ITO Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Store Management Mobile App ios app design ui app mobile app mobile app design mobile ui app design inventory app inventory management ecommerce app mobile design inventory mobile application admin panel admin design store
Download color palette

Hey Folk,
Here is my new work "Store Management Mobile App".
I make this concept for the management a shop inventory. Big Shopping Mall and big stores have own software . But in a small shop or stores are not able to maintain such kind of expensive App or software.
Here is a solution from me , This app can be use in any mobile phone. And its easy to use for any people.
Hope You like it.
Press L for show love,
Do you have any freelance project ?
Contact with me : muraddc0@gmail.com
Or contact with us : itobd2019@gmail.com
My Others Portfolios :
Behance -https://www.behance.net/muraddc0b63a
Uplabs -https://www.uplabs.com/muradhossain

ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
Hire Us

More by ITO Team

View profile
    • Like