Sakura Quote Lettering from "Naruto" Anime

A lettering piece by the quote of the character Sakura from the anime "Naruto".
This is done digitally on an iPad with the software Procreate.
The Process:
First listed out the keywords appropriate to the character.
Then made some rough sketches on a book.
And picked one of them which truly resembles the character and it's emotions.
Then refined it and created the final piece on Procreate.

