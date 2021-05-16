Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sasuke Quote Lettering from "Naruto" Anime

Sasuke Quote Lettering from "Naruto" Anime lettering artist sasuke naruto design animeart anime illustration anime lettering lettering digital lettering lettering art
A lettering piece by the quote of the character Sasuke from the anime "Naruto".
This is done digitally on an iPad with the software Procreate.
The Process:
First listed out the keywords appropriate to the character.
Then made some rough sketches on a book.
And picked one of them which truly resembles the character and it's emotions.
Then refined it and created the final piece on Procreate.

