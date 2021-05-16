Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
mascot design version 2

mascot design version 2 blender
this is the second version of my design which was made in blender cycles.The design of the mascot is green and some red and blue, as it complements the Nvidia's logo's colour. it also includes a "+" and "=" which signifies positivity but I wanted it to be a python reference(heh). I also included a thunderstorm(and a green sun) to signify the speed of the graphics cards and the power of the Nvidia mascot. Lastly, I added a gaming PC(left) and an RTX 3090 that complements the entire artwork and 'powers' the entire system. If you noticed, there is a mini rtx 3090 in the PC as well. The background also complements the models and colours.Hoped you liked it!

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on May 16, 2021
