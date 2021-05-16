mascot design version 2

this is the second version of my design which was made in blender cycles.The design of the mascot is green and some red and blue, as it complements the Nvidia's logo's colour. it also includes a "+" and "=" which signifies positivity but I wanted it to be a python reference(heh). I also included a thunderstorm(and a green sun) to signify the speed of the graphics cards and the power of the Nvidia mascot. Lastly, I added a gaming PC(left) and an RTX 3090 that complements the entire artwork and 'powers' the entire system. If you noticed, there is a mini rtx 3090 in the PC as well. The background also complements the models and colours.Hoped you liked it!