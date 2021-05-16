Nvidia mascot design challenge

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my version of the mascot design which was entirely made and rendered in blender cycles. The design of the mascot is green and some red and blue, as it complements the Nvidia's logo's colour. it also includes a "+" and "=" which signifies positivity but I wanted it to be a python reference(heh). I also included a thunderstorm(and a green sun) to signify the speed of the graphics cards and the power of the Nvidia mascot. Lastly, I added a gaming PC(left) and an RTX 3090 that complements the entire artwork and 'powers' the entire system. If you noticed, there is a mini rtx 3090 in the PC as well.