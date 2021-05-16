Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jerald

Nvidia mascot design challenge

jerald
jerald
  • Save
Nvidia mascot design challenge blender3d blender
Download color palette

This is my version of the mascot design which was entirely made and rendered in blender cycles. The design of the mascot is green and some red and blue, as it complements the Nvidia's logo's colour. it also includes a "+" and "=" which signifies positivity but I wanted it to be a python reference(heh). I also included a thunderstorm(and a green sun) to signify the speed of the graphics cards and the power of the Nvidia mascot. Lastly, I added a gaming PC(left) and an RTX 3090 that complements the entire artwork and 'powers' the entire system. If you noticed, there is a mini rtx 3090 in the PC as well.

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
jerald
jerald

More by jerald

View profile
    • Like