Yuiko Mikoshiba

Signup Page

I redesigned the signup page of the Safe Travel Concierge website, as the current website feels very formal and procedural. Preparing for trips can be stressful, but even more so now that we are in the middle of a pandemic. That's why I focused on making the aesthetics more vibrant and exciting to give users something to look forward to by showcasing Gardens by the Bay, one of Singapore's iconic landscapes.

Posted on May 16, 2021
