Gronland Typeface Specimen

Gronland is a sans serif typeface designed in 2018-2021. Gronland inspired by Swiss public transport signages, NYC way finding systems and Greenland. Designed for screen and medium sizes. Gronland has 8 different weights including Fine to Black. Each weights of Gronland has 750+ Glyphs. A to Z with uppercase and lowercase Latin alphabet, numbers, alternative characters sets, standart and discretionary ligatures, ordinal and fractions.