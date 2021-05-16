Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gronland Typeface Specimen

Gronland Typeface Specimen
Gronland is a sans serif typeface designed in 2018-2021. Gronland inspired by Swiss public transport signages, NYC way finding systems and Greenland. Designed for screen and medium sizes. Gronland has 8 different weights including Fine to Black. Each weights of Gronland has 750+ Glyphs. A to Z with uppercase and lowercase Latin alphabet, numbers, alternative characters sets, standart and discretionary ligatures, ordinal and fractions.

Posted on May 16, 2021
