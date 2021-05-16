Sign up Mobile App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbblers! Here is my exploration for Sign up UI design. And this is my first time practice UI Design! If you have any feedback, please let me know. Thanks!
Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" (everyone in dribbble say this hahaha).
I am a frontend developer, but I love design too! Recently I learn Javascript and now I learning ReactJS. To increase my skills, I follow challenge from some platform, one of these is frontendmentor.io. You can see my learning outcomes in my Github. If you have personal projects or anything, I'am
happy to work together.
Email: hellodevmonkey@gmail.com
Github: https://github.com/priopambudi
Personal Website: (Under Building)