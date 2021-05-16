Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joanna Buniak

Breakup Recovery Mobile App

wellness app app design mobile ui figma ui product design
Daily Check-In
Personalized content depending on the user's journey and current mood

Distractions
When one might feel unmotivated or is trying to avoid contacting their ex

Shared Journal
When journaling we provide an option to share entries in the forum to nudge our users to rely on their community for support

Community Forum
Because not everyone has the luxury of having friends and family around them during a tough time

Library
Extensive library in many formats for every step of a user's journey, because having a better relationship education can help increase people's happiness with themselves and their relationships

Figma prototype:
https://www.figma.com/proto/Mu8BRj5YtYmpdfFonbV3eF/Ex-Remedy-Prototype-3.0?page-id=0%3A5481&node-id=332%3A11294&viewport=378%2C-745%2C0.038976989686489105&scaling=scale-down

Posted on May 16, 2021
