Breakup Recovery Mobile App

Daily Check-In
Personalized content depending on the user's journey and current mood
Distractions
When one might feel unmotivated or is trying to avoid contacting their ex
Shared Journal
When journaling we provide an option to share entries in the forum to nudge our users to rely on their community for support
Community Forum
Because not everyone has the luxury of having friends and family around them during a tough time
Library
Extensive library in many formats for every step of a user's journey, because having a better relationship education can help increase people's happiness with themselves and their relationships
Figma prototype:
https://www.figma.com/proto/Mu8BRj5YtYmpdfFonbV3eF/Ex-Remedy-Prototype-3.0?page-id=0%3A5481&node-id=332%3A11294&viewport=378%2C-745%2C0.038976989686489105&scaling=scale-down