Breakup Recovery Mobile App

Daily Check-In

Personalized content depending on the user's journey and current mood

Distractions

When one might feel unmotivated or is trying to avoid contacting their ex

Shared Journal

When journaling we provide an option to share entries in the forum to nudge our users to rely on their community for support

Community Forum

Because not everyone has the luxury of having friends and family around them during a tough time

Library

Extensive library in many formats for every step of a user's journey, because having a better relationship education can help increase people's happiness with themselves and their relationships

Figma prototype:

https://www.figma.com/proto/Mu8BRj5YtYmpdfFonbV3eF/Ex-Remedy-Prototype-3.0?page-id=0%3A5481&node-id=332%3A11294&viewport=378%2C-745%2C0.038976989686489105&scaling=scale-down