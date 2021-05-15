Fact FASHION - homepage renew

im.waves

Fashion Website homepage design - japan fashion brand - clean webdesign ui ux
Glad to share with you my new work for Fashion Website. I've designed a modern and creative style, here I try to create a clean interface with good UX.

I do want to hear your feedback on this design, guys.
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀

Posted on May 15, 2021
