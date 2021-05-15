Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Subeetsha

Coming Soon UI

Subeetsha
Subeetsha
  • Save
Coming Soon UI dailyui048 dailyui dailyuichallenge userinterface uiux minimal designer ui ux design
Download color palette

Hey Fam! Here's a little UI concept for you. Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Your feedback will be really useful for my future projects 😉

Thanks ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Subeetsha
Subeetsha

More by Subeetsha

View profile
    • Like