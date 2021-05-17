Wahab
Ottoman History - Part 1

Osman I, a leader of the Turkish tribes in Anatolia, founded the Ottoman Empire around 1299. The term “Ottoman” is derived from Osman’s name, which was “Uthman” in Arabic, based on the historic information I created a website.

