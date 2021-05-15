Subeetsha

Invoice UI

Subeetsha
Subeetsha
  • Save
Invoice UI dailyui046 user experience dailyuichallenge user interface design userexperiencedesign userexperience userinterface uiux minimal designer ui ux design
Download color palette

Hey Fam! Here's a little UI concept for you. Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below. Your feedback will be really useful for my future projects 😉

Thanks ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Subeetsha
Subeetsha

More by Subeetsha

View profile
    • Like