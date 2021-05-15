Natalie Bush

Daily UI 050

Daily UI 050- Design a job listing.

HALFWAY there with this challenge 🎉 So far it has been a lot of fun and I've learned a lot. I can't wait to share what I create in the next 50 days! 👩‍💻

Posted on May 15, 2021
