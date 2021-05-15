Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kaixa

Aespa - Comeback Album 2021 - Giselle

Kaixa
Kaixa
Hire Me
  • Save
Aespa - Comeback Album 2021 - Giselle landingpage girl korean gradient creativie trending music aespa uiux vietnam fashion webdesign ui ux design kaixapham inteface desgin ui typography graphicdesign
Download color palette

A concept layout of a landing page promoting the album for SM ent's comeback group Aespa.

8d6c0e6cc2c7ab6439a0688dba0230bf
Rebound of
Aespa - Comeback Album 2021 - Ningning
By Kaixa
Kaixa
Kaixa
Save Your Tears For Another Day
Hire Me

More by Kaixa

View profile
    • Like