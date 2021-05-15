Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Abdulla Al Mamun

E- book cover Design

Md Abdulla Al Mamun
Md Abdulla Al Mamun
  • Save
E- book cover Design creative cover design
Download color palette

Designing a book cover is the process of getting an author's manuscript into the hands of a reader, by materializing it – giving it a form. A successful book cover needs to make a reader 'feel' the manuscript rather than 'tell' about it.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Md Abdulla Al Mamun
Md Abdulla Al Mamun

More by Md Abdulla Al Mamun

View profile
    • Like