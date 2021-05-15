Joanna Buniak

Podcast Cover and Social Media Templates

Joanna Buniak
Joanna Buniak
Hire Me
  • Save
Podcast Cover and Social Media Templates photography photoshop template graphic design social media banner podcast cover
Podcast Cover and Social Media Templates photography photoshop template graphic design social media banner podcast cover
Download color palette
  1. Podcast Social Assets-1.jpg
  2. Podcast Social Assets.jpg

A podcast cover design and social templates for Alcorn, an immigration law firm for tech startups.

Listen to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/immigration-law-for-tech-startups/id1497746915

Joanna Buniak
Joanna Buniak
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joanna Buniak

View profile
    • Like