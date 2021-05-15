Jelloy Steell is a cute and charming display font. Whether you are using it for cartoon-related designs, greeting cards, logos, business cards, children’s games or just any creation that requires a lovely touch, this font will be an incredible choice!

Whats Include?

1. Uppercase and lowercase characters

2. Supports international languages

3. Opentype features: alternates and ligatures.

4. Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator Glyphs panel, or under Stylistic Alternates in the Adobe Photoshop OpenType menu, Adobe InDesign, Corel Draw, even work on Microsoft Word

5. TTF, OTF, and WOFF files

Please message me if you're unsure of any language support.

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/jelloy-steell/ref/237817/

(commercial license)

More information please contact: nuuncreatype@gmail.com

Thanks for looking, and I hope you enjoy it! Please don't hesitate to drop me a message if you have any issues or queries.

Nuun Creatype Studio