Bright Creative is a minimalist and simple handwriting font. Thin and welcoming, this font will add a very cute and cozy influence to your designs. Get inspired by its authentic feel and use it to make beautiful wedding invitations, beautiful stationery art, eye-catching social media posts, and cute greeting cards
Whats Include?
1. Uppercase and lowercase characters
2. Supports international languages
3. Opentype features: alternates and ligatures.
4. Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator Glyphs panel, or under Stylistic Alternates in the Adobe Photoshop OpenType menu, Adobe InDesign, Corel Draw, even work on Microsoft Word
5. TTF, OTF, and WOFF files
Please message me if you're unsure of any language support.
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/bright-creative/ref/237817/
(commercial license)
More information please contact: nuuncreatype@gmail.com
Thanks for looking, and I hope you enjoy it! Please don't hesitate to drop me a message if you have any issues or queries.
Nuun Creatype Studio