Lemon Friday embodies fun, uniqueness and authenticity. This dazzling display font will turn any creative idea into a standout!

Whats Include?

1. Uppercase and lowercase characters

2. Supports international languages

3. Opentype features: alternates and ligatures.

4. Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator Glyphs panel, or under Stylistic Alternates in the Adobe Photoshop OpenType menu, Adobe InDesign, Corel Draw, even work on Microsoft Word

5. TTF, OTF, and WOFF files

Please message me if you're unsure of any language support.

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/lemon-friday/ref/237817/

(commercial license)

More information please contact: nuuncreatype@gmail.com

Thanks for looking, and I hope you enjoy it! Please don't hesitate to drop me a message if you have any issues or queries.

Nuun Creatype Studio

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/lemon-friday/ref/237817/