Syara de Roo

Mindfulness 🧘

Syara de Roo
Syara de Roo
coffee tea procreateapp mug camping campfire branding girl health selfcare mentalhealth mindfulness woman procreate portrait coaching yoga lotus meditation illustration
  meditate.png
  camp.png

A set of illustrated portraits I made for a mindfulness trainer. Had a lot of fun working on this commission, maybe because I love yoga and camping too?

I'll probably share more on this project soon!

Syara de Roo
Syara de Roo
Hello! Welcome to my stuff.
