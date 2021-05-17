Bill Chung⚡️

Logo for Fluent

Bill Chung⚡️
Bill Chung⚡️
  • Save
Logo for Fluent logo web minimal clean type vector branding typography art illustration design
Download color palette

The Fluent Garden is a Vancouver based consultancy that helps people grow edible gardens (and it's my wife's consultancy). Check her out on Insta: https://www.instagram.com/fluent.garden

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Bill Chung⚡️
Bill Chung⚡️
Designing mobile products at Shopify

More by Bill Chung⚡️

View profile
    • Like