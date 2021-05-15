FFAP Poster

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The FFAP is an Animation Movie Festival. For their new Paris Event, they wanted a design that would be really dynamic and would almost feel like it is moving.

*this was a school project

