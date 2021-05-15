Nicolas Veilleux

Oh Barista Café Logo

Oh Barista Café Logo graphic design minimal illustrator vintage logo vintage vector sketch logo design branding
Another fun vintage logo design for a coffee shop!

Something different than a coffee cup or bean, and vintage! The circular shape os still there to remind us of the circular coffee mug!

