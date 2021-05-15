Siddharth Bhattacharjee

Challenge 08: Special offer

Challenge 08: Special offer illustration 30daysofwebdesign dailyui discount special offer plant figma
Idea: Create a landing page for a product that helps measure how much a plant needs water and sends data to your mobile app. Incorporating daily ui task for a special promotion.

Idea: ideasai.net
Illustration: blush.design
colours: coolers.co

Posted on May 15, 2021
Here to experiment and make pretty things.
