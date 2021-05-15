Ryan Johnson

Lyruna | NFT Marketplace for Musicians

Ryan Johnson
Ryan Johnson
Hire Me
  • Save
Lyruna | NFT Marketplace for Musicians design website whitepaper sale bitcoin bnb ethereum marketplace music crypto token nft lyruna
Download color palette

Work done for an upcoming NFT marketplace catered to musicians.
(Click for full version)

Ryan Johnson
Ryan Johnson
Principal product designer @ Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Ryan Johnson

View profile
    • Like